Former West Brom technical director Nick Hammond handed Leeds United role

Former West Brom technical director Nick Hammond

The 55-year-old, who spent two years at Albion before being axed with the club plummeting towards the from the Premier League trap door in 2018, has been brought in at the newly relegated side to help support their summer transfer business.

Since leaving Albion in 2018, the former goalkeeper, who spent 20 years at Reading in various coaching and football roles, has served as head of football operations at Celtic.

In recent months he has been working at Newcastle United in a consultancy role, and has now been brought in at the Elland Road club on a short term contract.

Hammond arrived at Albion in April 2016, and in his first season the club finished tenth.

However, after a poor first half of the 2017/18 season, he turned to former Reading colleague Alan Pardew to steer Albion away from safety.

The decision failed and Pardew was sacked months later, with the club deciding to dismiss Hammond following similar departures of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

During that second season, Hammond oversaw a summer window where Albion spent £40m, with £15m going on record signing Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig, who struggled to make an impact at the club.