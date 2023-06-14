West Brom's Josh Griffiths alongside Aston Villa duo Jacob Ramsey & Cameron Archer named in England U21 Euros squad

WALSALL, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on May 4, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The West Midlands trio are part of a 23-strong squad which will head out to the tournament in Georgia and Romania later this week.

England face Israel, Germany and the Czech Republic in the group stage, kicking off their campaign against the latter on Thursday, June 22.

Ramsey will be aiming to pick-up where he left off after a strong end to the season for Villa. Archer, meanwhile, scored 11 goals while on loan at Middlesbrough during the second half of the campaign with Griffiths also making his senior bow for the Baggies.