Christian Purslow steps down from Aston Villa role

Christian Purslow during a press conference at Villa Park

Purslow joined Villa back in 2018 shortly after the NSWE acquired a majority interest in the club.

'It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years,' said the departing Purslow.

'I am proud that I leave the Club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

'We are re-established in the Premier League; we now have a very competitive professional Women's team; we have outstanding Academies for boys and girls; we have created a world class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.