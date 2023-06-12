Christian Purslow steps down from Aston Villa role

Purslow joined Villa back in 2018 shortly after the NSWE acquired a majority interest in the club.
'It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years,' said the departing Purslow.
'I am proud that I leave the Club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.
'We are re-established in the Premier League; we now have a very competitive professional Women's team; we have outstanding Academies for boys and girls; we have created a world class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.
'Thank you to everyone at Villa and our supporters who have made my time here so enjoyable.'