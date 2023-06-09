Notification Settings

Former West Brom midfielder Enzo Maresca favourite to land Celtic job

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Former West Brom midfielder Enzo Maresca is now the bookmakers favourite to become the next Celtic manager.

Enzo Maresca alongside Erling Haaland in training this week ahead of the Champions League final

Maresca, 43, spent two years at Albion between 1998 and 2000, before moving to Juventus for a club record £4.3 million.

The midfielder, who went on win trophies in Italy and Spain, moved in to coaching in his native country before going on to coach youth sides at Manchester City.

After a unsuccessful spell as Parma boss, he returned to City as Pep Guardiola's assistant, and now he could be set for a move to Scotland.

Currently, Maresca is 10/11 to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Park, with former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers second favourite.

Rodgers, who won multiple titles in a previous spell at the club, left the club to join Leicester, however, he has been tipped for a return by former Celtic full back Mark Wilson.

He said: "If Celtic have got the option to bring him back, I would in a heartbeat, I really would.

"Brendan Rodgers is a top-tier manager, his history shows that. You don't get the Liverpool job if you're not a top-tier manager, you don't get the success in Glasgow he had if you're not a top-class manager.

"He had a style of football here that the supporters and players bought into, possession-based. It was terrific to watch and it yielded trophies, year after year.

"Of course the baggage he has with some Celtic fans, the way he left, would be hard to dissolve. But football is a results-driven business and if he came back and started well, and there were a few good signings in the door, I think a lot of that bad feeling would quickly evaporate."

