Aston Villa want swift Youri Tielemans decision

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City

The 26-year-old Belgium international will officially depart the Foxes when his contract expires at the end of the month and Unai Emery is keen on taking him to Villa Park.

Villa are finalising their plans for the transfer window and adding a midfielder is thought to be high on the agenda.

Tielemans’ representatives have been approached with Emery keen to push ahead with strengthening his squad. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes remains among Villa’s top winger targets, along with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.