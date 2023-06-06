Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery linked to Pau Torres reunion

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa have been linked with a swoop for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Unai Emery has been linked with a move for one of his former players
Unai Emery has been linked with a move for one of his former players

Reports in Spain have claimed Villa are among the main contenders for the 26-year-old, who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Unai Emery is a big admirer of Torres, who was part of his Villarreal team which won the Europa League two years ago.

Though Villa are already strong at centre-back, with Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa now joined by the fit-again Diego Carlos, the chance to be reunited with Torres and further strengthen would be tempting.

A move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who joined the Gunners during Emery’s time in charge, is being considered. Newcastle are also interested in the Scotland international and currently thought to be favourites for his signature.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News