Former West Brom boss Sam Allardyce will leave Leeds after four games

By Jonny Drury

Leeds have announced former West Brom manager Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager and will leave the club by mutual consent.

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce
Allardyce, 68, could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining.

A club statement read: "Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam's spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

"Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached."

Allardyce had been well known for helping clubs survive relegation - with Albion turning to him back in 2021 after the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

However, following just four wins in 26 games, Albion couldn't avoid the drop and after talks over is future he left the club shortly after the conclusion of the campaign.

And that has been a similar situation at Elland Road - with Allardyce leaving after earning just one point in four games.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

