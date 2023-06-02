Aston Villa to face Lazio in pre-season friendly at Walsall

Unai Emery's side will face Lazio at Walsall on their return to the UK following a US tour

The Italian giants will visit the home of the Saddlers to take on Unai Emery’s Villa on Thursday, August 3 (kick-off 7.30pm).

It will be Villa’s second trip to Bescot of the summer as they also begin their pre-season campaign by facing their League Two neighbours on Saturday, July 15 (1pm).

Emery’s men then embark on a tour of the USA when they will play matches against Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford, before returning to the UK for the Lazio friendly.