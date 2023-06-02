Aston Villa to face Lazio in pre-season friendly at Walsall

The Italian giants will visit the home of the Saddlers to take on Unai Emery’s Villa on Thursday, August 3 (kick-off 7.30pm).
It will be Villa’s second trip to Bescot of the summer as they also begin their pre-season campaign by facing their League Two neighbours on Saturday, July 15 (1pm).
Emery’s men then embark on a tour of the USA when they will play matches against Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford, before returning to the UK for the Lazio friendly.
Walsall have also confirmed they will travel to non-league Leamington as part of their pre-season programme on Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm).