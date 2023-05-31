Aston Villa attempting to lure Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio

Talks with the 27-year-old have taken place over the last week with Unai Emery eager to have him on board at Villa Park.

Asensio, who will be out of contract at the end of next month, is considering Villa’s offer but is also attracting interest from Paris St Germain and several Italian clubs. Reports in Spain last night claimed the forward would confirm his departure from Madrid in a statement today, though his next destination remains uncertain.