Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings admits England recall came as surprise

Tyrone Mings was recalled to the England squad last week

Mings will join up with Gareth Southgate’s squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia after being selected for the first time since March last year.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an excellent season for Villa and was a key figure in their climb up the Premier League table under Unai Emery, which culminated in qualification for next season’s Europa Conference League.

But having been overlooked by Southgate in the spring, he was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from the England boss last week.

Mings said: “It wasn’t something I was necessarily expecting. I don’t think I have played much better since March. It was a really nice surprise and I am looking forward to being back in the camp.

“England is completely different to the way we are playing (at Villa). I certainly feel confident I can go in there and play my part.

“Obviously, I have been involved in the set-up before but for sure, it is extremely hard. Competition for places is strong and we will see.”

Mings, capped 17 times by England, has arguably been in the form of his career in a season which began with him being stripped of the Villa captaincy and left out of a 2-0 opening day defeat at Bournemouth by former boss Steven Gerrard.

But he has rarely put a boot wrong since being recalled the following week and Emery, Gerrard’s successor, views him as a key part of his future plans and was key to Mings being given a new three-year contract in February.

Mings credits Emery with helping take his game to a new level and said: “My role, under him, is so simple he could probably play it himself.

“He makes things so simple and the expectation of what is expected crystal clear. I am really enjoying learning from him and his coaches. I think we are seeing the fruits of our labour on the pitch.”