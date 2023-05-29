West Brom fan group after more diversity

Alistair Jones, founder of Action for Albion, centre, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards

The committee, launched last year to increase awareness and pressure on Guochuan Lai’s running of the club, want to add to their numbers with a different demographic of Baggies fans.

AFA have made impressive strides during their peaceful protests against Lai, including a march of thousands on Birmingham Road, dialogue with the club, parliamentary discussions and even an audience with the Prime Minister.

The group, though, say more diversity is needed to grow. Chairman Alistair Jones said: “It’s a strength of us, a ying and yang, there’s a left, right and centre in every walk of life and that’s the same in our committee.

“We’d like to grow our committee to be a bit more diverse, because I’ll be honest we’ve mainly got old, middle-aged blokes. We’ve got a couple of younger guys involved now, we’d like to get some females involved if possible, all different diversities.

“It’s really important, we don’t want to be just one demographic, it’s important we get all different ideas from different areas.

“Anybody that wants to be a part of the committee moving forward, we would like some help, because there’s a lot of work.”

Anybody interested in helping the cause or joining the committee can fill in the form at /www.actionforalbion.co.uk/ or alternatively email info@actionforalbion.co.uk