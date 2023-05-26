Unai Emery determined to enjoy Aston Villa’s European football decider

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The boss is in his element as he plans for the visit of the Seagulls with Villa just a win away from guaranteeing a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

Skipper John McGinn claimed finding a way to beat Roberto De Zerbi’s team would be an “obsession” for Emery and the head confirmed as much himself.

Emery said: “It will be fantastic but, of course, playing with my experiences, my proper experiences, we will try to use them. But, you know, Brighton are playing amazing football, they’re being very competitive.

“I’m going to enjoy the next week preparing the next match and share with the club, players and supporters at Villa Park on Sunday.”

He added: “It’s very important for our supporters who are also going to be motivated like us. They’re going to enjoy this week trying to get a European place.”

Emery’s detailed approach has reaped dividends during a superb first seven months at the helm.

McGinn said: “I’m sure we will have plenty of meetings, plenty of detail but i think if you ask any player who has worked with him this year he has been an absolute pleasure.