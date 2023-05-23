Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly closing in on WSL Golden Boot after latest strike

Rachel Daly extended her lead over Khadija Shaw in the race for the Women’s Super League Golden Boot with another goal in Villa’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Top goalscorer: Rachel Daly
Kirsty Hanson put Villa ahead in the seventh minute and the sides went into half-time level after Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie scored in quick succession for Liverpool prior to Daly’s goal.

Stengel then put Liverpool ahead again in the 62nd minute, but Hanson equalised eight minutes later.

Elsewhere, Lye Town brought their season to a close in the West Midlands League Premier Division with a thumping 6-1 victory at Redditch United.

Sunya Salim, Caitlyn Walton and substitute Aaliyah Hay each bagged a brace for Lye, who finish the season fifth in table.

Walsall had an up-and-down week, recovering from a 7-2 midweek thrashing by Walsall Wood to inflict a 6-0 defeat on rock-bottom Wyrley in West Midlands League Division One North.

Saanya Najib and Maicie Golding scored in the Saddlers’ defeat to Wood, whose strikes came from Rosie Hargreaves (two), Emma Baggott, Freya Green, Tayler Davies, Ruby Mayo and Brooke Simmons.

Wood have finished third and the Saddlers eighth, with Najib and Golding again on target in the 6-0 win over Wyrley. Golding bagged a brace on this occasion, while Najib, Chloe Astell, Jacqueline Corazza and Jasmin Springer all got one each.

Elsewhere in the division, Lichfield City Reserves went down 1-0 at home to AFC Telford United, while Darlaston Town were thrashed 11-0 by champions Shifnal Town.

And in West Midlands League Division One South, Bethany Male and Samantha Taylor-Whitehead fired Sedgley & Gornal United to a 2-0 victory at Kingfisher.

They travel to Worcester City Development for the final match of their season on Sunday, hoping to snatch third place from Long Itchington.

