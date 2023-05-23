Aston Villa linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Villa have been linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

The 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews in La Liga this season and has already attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 6ft 6in shot-stopper has made seven appearances for the Georgia national side.

However, much will depend on the future of current Villa custodian Emi Martinez. The Argentina World Cup winner is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United.