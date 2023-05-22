'I didn't want to leave the place': Kitman Pat Frost on West Brom, England and a life in football

Pat Frost during his time as Albion kitman

Transport manager, senior England kitman and football club director. Frost finds the time to juggle all that, alongside his family life, and the small matter of following West Brom home and away, week in, week out.

There was a time though when he was even busier as he lived the dream of working as first team kitman for his beloved Baggies.

Frost, from Telford, began life as a kitman with the England youth sides, before jumping at the chance to become join Albion when the job became available under Roy Hodgson.

Frost joined Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury for the new Baggies Broadcast guest series to discuss his life in the game and working for Albion, with the first episode set to be released on Wednesday.

And he revealed that his time working for Albion took over his life, to the point where even the chairman was having to tell him to go home.

Frost explained: "Albion actually took over my life, that is why I only did it for two years.

"I couldn't wait to get there, and I was first in and the last out.

"The chairman, Jeremy Peace, pulled me in the office after about three months and said, 'Pat, we're worried about the hours you're doing, someone said you were still here at 10pm last night, what on earth were you doing?'

"I replied and said I wasn't really sure. I just never wanted to leave the place.

"For a Saturday game I would set up on a Friday evening.

"The Hawthorns would be pitch black and I would just go and sit in the dugout and take in the atmosphere, and people would say, 'what atmosphere, there is no atmosphere'.

"But it is different when it is your team and your ground."

He joined Albion under Hodgson, with a dressing room full of big players and fan favourites such as Jonas Olsson, Gareth McAuley and Chris Brunt.

Frost, known among many Albion fans as 'Kitman Pat', had prior knowledge of following Albion up and down the country which helped him settle into the role.

"Going in it was daunting, but I knew everything about these players," he added.

"I remember Brunty looking at me and thinking, 'how do you know what about me'.

"He was scratching his head thinking, where has this lad come from, but I'd been following Albion home and away for years."

England kitmen Pat Frost and Neil Jones, from Lilleshall, before the 2018 World Cup

Frost left the Albion job after two years but remained involved with the England set up - and was promoted to the senior side under current boss Gareth Southgate.

He has been inside the England camp for some of the biggest moments of the past few years, such as the semi-final defeat at the 2018 World Cup, the final defeat at Euro 2020 - and the recent campaign in Qatar.

Frost added: "When you're stood on the side of the pitch before the penalties against Italy, you know there are millions of people who would want to step into your shoes, so I know I am very, very lucky."