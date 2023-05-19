West Brom confirm adult season ticket increase but freeze younger costs

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: water sprinklers spay water onto the pitch ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on April 23, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The club have frozen prices for 2023/24 for any supporter under 25 and the Baggies' 'kids for a quid' – any junior under 17 – will continue.

There has been a slight increase in adult season ticket prices, which were frozen last year. The climb sees costs rise from £329 to £349 base price – no supporter will pay for more than £30 extra across the home campaign.

It is the first time the Baggies face three seasons in a row in the second tier since Gary Megson was in charge in the early 2000s.

Albion last summer launched a next generation of supporters campaign and introduced a new initiative to attract young fans.

Concession prices for those aged up to 25 remains in place with different categories for teens aged 17 to 19, at £99, and £199 for those aged between 20 and 25. Both costs are frozen.

Kids for a quid sees under-17s able to buy a season ticket in any home section at The Hawthorns for £23, an offer unique to Albion in the top four divisions.

Seniors, aged 65 and above, will pay from £289. Adult disabled season tickets, which include a free ticket for a personal assistant, start at £170.

Albion costs remain the most competitive in the region after hikes in price at Premier League Villa and Walsall, in League Two, as well as Wolves in the top flight.