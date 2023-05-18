West Brom's Matt Phillips was a key man for Carlos Corberan

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion is forced off with an injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And latest figures crunched by Online Betting Guide (ONBG) have confirmed the winger was his club’s ‘lucky charm’ during the season.

No Baggies player featured in more Albion wins than the 64.29 per cent Phillips helped secure from his 25 league appearances this term.

Indeed, only players from the Championship’s top two and automatic promotion winners Burnley and Sheffield United (Johann Berg Gudmundsson 73.91 per cent and Anel Ahmedhodzic 71.88 per cent) played in more wins for their sides this season.

Phillips, almost out of nowhere, quickly became one of Albion’s key cogs.

The 32-year-old looked almost surplus-to-requirements under former boss Steve Bruce. He started just twice in the league prior to Bruce’s October axing – the opening day at Middlesbrough and the former boss’s final fixture, a home stalemate with Luton. All so often he was a late substitute, playing barely more than a cameo role.

Fitting, perhaps, that he started and opened the scoring in the first match post-Bruce, a win under Richard Beale at Reading.

Phillips quickly became a regular in Carlos Corberan’s side. Grady Diangana, who started the season brightly but tailed off, was left out more often than not. Phillips impressed the head coach and his staff with his commitment to the cause in dove-tailing with Conor Townsend down the left flank.

Classy touches and quality were still there too – his goals at Reading and Bristol City on Boxing Day were very smartly taken.

It was feared at the time, when he went down clutching his quad and limped off gingerly against the Spireites on January 17, that any setback would be a blow.

But few could have surely predicted that the experienced winger’s loss could, firstly, be so sorely felt and be a trigger for several more significant injuries. His replacement Diangana had his own season ended by injury a month later.

Corberan maintained for the next couple of weeks he did not have regret about sending Phillips on as a substitute 10 minutes into the second half against the non-league side. Albion were 3-0 up at the time.

Clearly the tie was sealed and many feel Phillips was not required. In hindsight perhaps Corberan would not have used the winger. But the boss did argue the injury could likely have occurred in training the following day.

Long-serving Phillips, a 2016 recruit, has often divided opinion at Albion. The former QPR and Blackpool man was lively at times in the Premier League, he helped Albion back under Slaven Bilic and has played in excess of 200 games, scoring 28 goals. But at other points has struggled for consistency and with persistent hamstring troubles.