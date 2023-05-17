Aston Villa eyeing up Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura and Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte battle for the ball during a UEFA Champions League match in October

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is one of several potential targets with Unai Emery keen to increase competition throughout his squad.

Ugarte, who joined Sporting from Familicao two years ago, is represented by Jorge Mendes and is thought to have a £55million buy-out clause in his contract.

Villa’s recruitment department, soon to be bolstered by the arrival of Mateu Alemany from Barcelona in a senior role, is also focusing on forward areas with moves for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso being considered.