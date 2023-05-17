Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa eyeing up Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura and Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte battle for the ball during a UEFA Champions League match in October
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura and Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte battle for the ball during a UEFA Champions League match in October

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is one of several potential targets with Unai Emery keen to increase competition throughout his squad.

Ugarte, who joined Sporting from Familicao two years ago, is represented by Jorge Mendes and is thought to have a £55million buy-out clause in his contract.

Villa’s recruitment department, soon to be bolstered by the arrival of Mateu Alemany from Barcelona in a senior role, is also focusing on forward areas with moves for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso being considered.

Asensio is out of contract next month and ideally wants to remain in Madrid but Emery will try and convince him to switch to the Premier League.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News