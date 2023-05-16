No pressure on new Shifnal boss

Shifnal Town

Patterson is the man who will lead Shifnal into the new campaign following the departure of Jamie Haynes after a disappointing end to last season saw them slide to eighth in the Midland Premier.

Patterson has already secured the signing of Joe Cuff from Shawbury United – and Tranter is pleased to have got his new manager on board.

Tranter said: “He understands how we as a club wish to progress and I am sure he will give it his all.

“I have stated to him he is under no pressure to win the league only to progress the team and play football as we see it.”