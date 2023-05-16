John Swift unhappy with West Brom return

John Swift

The attacking midfielder checked into The Hawthorns as a free agent early last summer alongside Jed Wallace as the duo provided excitement for the campaign ahead.

Former Reading favourite Swift, 27, finished the season with nine assists and seven goals to his name, fewer than he managed for the relegation-battling Royals last term.

Swift led the way creatively for an Albion side short on goals this season, but also admitted the overriding disappointment of not helping the side to a top-six Championship finish was felt more than any lack of personal numbers.

"Not really, personally not really, last season I was better on both and I think I probably played less games last season," Swift said of his attacking statistics.

"When you're in a team fighting at the bottom of the table you can be maybe a little more happy with personal accolades because the team's not doing so well.

"But this season was all about getting to the play-offs, I could score 10 or 15 goals in a season and we didn't make the play-offs and then what are those goals for?"

Only six players laid on more goals than Swift in the Championship over the course of the campaign. No players among the the division's creator-in-chiefs created more chances than Swift's 99, while the average chances created of 2.20 per match was second-most among the Championship's leading assisters.

Fellow attacking regular Wallace created one fewer, with eight.

One of Albion's Achilles heels under Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan came in front of goal. Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike top scored with seven league goals – though the former got nine in all competitions.

Chuba Akpom, of Middlesbrough, Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres and Luton's Carlton Morris have 28, 21 and 20 goals respectively all for their sides currently competing in the play-offs.

"I try to do as much as I can to get goals and assists, but then there's the work off the ball I need to put in too, that I've been working on," Swift explained.