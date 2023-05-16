Douglas Luiz has Aston Villa Euro vision

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates

The Brazilian midfielder’s 72nd minute free-kick ultimately earned Unai Emery’s men a 2-1 victory which took them level on points with the visitors in the race for a Europa League spot. Villa now travel to Liverpool on Saturday before hosting Brighton on the season’s final day.

A delighted Luiz said: “The victory is so important because the dream is alive. My dream, and our dream, is to play in Europe, and we continue.

“We have one more game at home, we’re so strong at home, in six games we haven’t lost, and we need to continue.

“The atmosphere is crazy. I’m so happy to be here and play in Villa Park.