Unai Emery’s delight as Diego Carlos bolsters Aston Villa’s backline

Diego Carlos made his first appearance for nine months last weekend

Carlos, signed by Emery’s predecessor Steven Gerrard last summer, made his first appearance in nearly nine months coming off the bench in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

The 30-year-old Brazilian endured a long recovery after rupturing his Achilles in just his second appearance for Villa but Emery has seen enough to feel he will have no trouble getting back to the levels which convinced the club to pay £26million for his services.

He will first have to force his way into the team, with Emery delighted at the form of Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings at the heart of a defence which has conceded just five goals in the last 12 matches.

Villa are continuing to assess transfer targets ahead of what is poised to be a busy summer, though centre-back is expected to be some way down their list of targets.

Emery said: “I’m very happy because Konsa and Mings are playing at a very high level.

“They are trying to demand themselves to play I want them to. It’s not easy because to play with your build up and my ideas with the ball to avoid high pressing and they are committed to do it. I’m very happy.

“Diego Carlos will be very important for us, as well. Those three centre-backs, for me, are amazing.

“Calum Chambers doesn’t play as much but he can play at centre-back or midfield. When we finish the season, we are going to analyse everything – how we can improve.

“Now, I’m very happy and I want to share my moments here by taking more time with those players.”

Emery, meanwhile, has told his defence to take a leaf out of Real Madrid’s book when they face Tottenham striker Harry Kane this afternoon.

The Villa boss noted how Madrid centre-back’s Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba use their physicality to nullify Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final.

Emery explained: “Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world and the two centre-backs defended amazingly against him.

“I told Konsa and Mings: ‘You have to watch this, and learn’. They are very good defenders. I want to have the same defence facing strikers like Haaland and beating him.

“It’s 100 per cent the same with Harry Kane. Of course, we have to battle. It’s going to demand that you are strong for 90 minutes. But I like this, I really like it. I tell the players these are the matches they should want to play.”

Mings, who has been among Villa’s standout performers during his most consistent season in the Premier League, believes Emery and his coaching staff are helping to take his game to a new level.

He said: “It’s still a steep learning curve but one I am really enjoying. Just as I think I am starting to understand how the manager wants us to play in a certain shape, he throws something else in and gives us something else to learn.

“Long may it continue. I think you are seeing on the pitch the development of the style of play the manager wants. Sometimes it brings good results, sometimes not but everyone is buying into it.