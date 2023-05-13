Contract renewal decisions for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Erik Pieters was a late free agent signing but became a regular in the side making 34 league starts. He is out of contract this summer. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There are four senior players, plus youth graduates, whose Hawthorns terms expire at the end of June.

With the news set for later this month, LEWIS COX weighs up the head coach’s considerations.

Jake Livermore

The club captain’s exit has already been confirmed in an open letter to fans.

It came as no surprise, long-serving Livermore is a big earner and has been on the periphery in terms of league action. His influence behind the scenes will be felt, however.

Tom Rogic

A high-profile free transfer after the closing of last summer’s window that just did not work out.

The 30-year-old Aussie, a former Celtic hero, arrived to no shortage of hype last September but mustered just four league starts due to lack a pre-season and constant niggling fitness issues.

There were brief flashes of quality after the World Cup break, but neither Steve Bruce nor Corberan were able to rely on Rogic, who the club have a one-year option on.

Kean Bryan

The forgotten man. Defender Bryan, 26, also a free agent, has played just three times (one start) in 20 months at Albion.

He checked in as Dara O’Shea injury cover but injured his ACL in his only start. Bryan has suffered several setbacks on his way to fitness and, like Rogic, is almost certain to depart.

Erik Pieters

Pieters, 34, is the close and difficult call.

The former Stoke favourite was also snapped up as a free on injury cover but, unlike Rogic, has made a real impact.

He has featured 36 times, 34 as a starter, and – surprisingly – mostly at centre-back. The Dutchman turns 35 in August but has proven his fitness and versatility and is a popular squad member.

With Albion’s finances hampered, they may only agree lesser, cost-effective terms. It’s a tough call for Corberan.