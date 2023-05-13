Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings ‘proud’ of Molineux performance

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Tyrone Mings claims consecutive defeats have not dented Villa’s confidence – claiming they were “proud” with much of their performance in last week’s loss at Wolves.

Diego Costa clashes with Tyrone Mings (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).
The 1-0 reverse at Molineux followed defeat by the same scoreline at Manchester United and dented Villa’s hopes of qualifying for Europe.

But speaking ahead of today’s visit of Tottenham, Mings insists players remain in positive mood.

The centre-back, who missed a golden chance to level in the second half at Wolves, quipped: “We could have come away a point more or three points more, if I was any better at finishing.”

He continued: “A couple of losses are not going to derail our positive thinking. If you look at our performance, certainly in the Wolves game, we were actually quite proud of some of the things we wanted to do in the game and the way we wanted to play.

“The fine margins of how we conceded the goal, was maybe something during our winning run would have gone over the bar, or hit the bar, or we would have got a stroke of luck.

“Even some of the games we won were tight. You look back at Southampton, who are bottom of the league. We got out of there with a 1-0 win and a goal disallowed by VAR. Games are so tight and the only thing we can control is our performance. In the Wolves game, we were proud of it.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

