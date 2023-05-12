Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson named National League manager of the year

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson

But Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, who scored 47 goals in all competitions, lost out on the player of the season award to Macaulay Langstaff.

Notts County striker Langstaff scored 42 National League goals – four more than Mullin – as Luke Williams’ side finished four points short of champions Wrexham’s record total of 111.

Parkinson steered Wrexham over the line amid the fierce spotlight on the Welsh club because of their Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and their Disney+ documentary.

Wrexham missed out on promotion in the play-offs last season, but the Red Dragons ended a 15-year absence from the English Football League on the season’s penultimate weekend this time.

Notts County, who pushed Wrexham all the way in a thrilling title race, will contest the play-off final against Chesterfield at Wembley Stadium for the second promotion spot on Saturday.

The top two dominate the National League team of the year with eight players. Notts County supply five players, two more than Wrexham.