West Brom boss Carlos Corberan ready to be inspired from top fixtures

Carlos Corberan (Getty)

The head coach was so all-consumed in Baggies analysis and preparation during the season he had to park a passion for Premier League and continental matches.

The Spaniard is an obsessive football enthusiast and when he isn’t working every hour the day offers he values insight from games around Europe.

Corberan will take time away with his Birmingham-based family and visit other relatives in his homeland but will first prioritise reviewing the campaign. While switching off, the former Huddersfield boss anticipates having the chance to take in the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in this season’s Premier League title race. Corberan is also a huge fan of Roberto Di Zerbi’s Brighton and will study Champions League and Europa League fixtures to draw style and scouting inspiration.

“Of course! You need to have time,” Corberan said of a work-life balance. “You won’t be coming in here everyday to work, but at the same time when you have the habit to work, it’s difficult to move to a period where you don’t work.

“This is true. After there are many things that you have a desire to do which isn’t work, just as a pleasure.

“There are many games that I haven’t watched that I have ready to watch in the summer, because I couldn’t watch them.

“The last games in the Premier League, I couldn’t, I was doing something and I would like to see them because I think it’s important always to know and to keep improving.

“It’s to see how other coaches are facing things that you are facing.

“For example, Manchester City and Arsenal. I couldn’t watch it, but when you see the result it means a lot of things.

“Not only this game, but other games that I know will be interesting – Champions League games, Europa League games, games you know that they can give you something.”