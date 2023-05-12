Carlos Corberan working smart with summer West Brom analysis

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan (Adam Fradgley/Getty)

The Hawthorns head coach will use the coming days and weeks to study video analysis without the pressures of a demanding Championship match schedule.

Corberan is working tirelessly to lay plans for the new season at Albion’s training base in Walsall before the Spaniard takes a short period of leave with his family.

He will study a season’s worth of footage in bitesize chunks to address which players, specifically those who have been away on loan, can benefit the squad next season.

“It’s the perfect moment to take time to reflect, to analyse what you’re doing, to change the things you don’t like, to adapt the things you do like,” Corberan said of his summer plans.

“To have a think. Not only when watching the players, but to be relaxed, and think. Sometimes when you’re demanding, you don’t have time to have that moment of creativity that can come when you are more calm.”

The head coach added: “One thing for me is a pleasure is to see the progress of the loan players.

“Am I going to watch every single game? No, but will I watch a summary of every single game? Yes.

“Sometimes you can watch a player’s performance in a 10-minute video. If you spent two or three hours watching a player...you just need a ten or 15-minute video to see their main actions, whenever they participate.

“If you multiply this, with four or five of my staff because we’ll be working together, you can watch one season in one day.