Aston Villa's Unai Emery named Premier League manager of the month

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Spaniard claimed the prize after his team won five out of seven matches to jump from the bottom half of the table and into the race for European football.

Emery beat fellow nominees Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, Eddie Howe and Gary O'Neil after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He is the first Villa manager to win the award since Dean Smith in December 2020.