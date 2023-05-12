Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Unai Emery named Premier League manager of the month

By Jonny Drury

Villa boss Unai Emery has been named Premier League manager of the month for April.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
The Spaniard claimed the prize after his team won five out of seven matches to jump from the bottom half of the table and into the race for European football.

Emery beat fellow nominees Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, Eddie Howe and Gary O'Neil after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

He is the first Villa manager to win the award since Dean Smith in December 2020.

Villa, who sit eighth in the Premier League, host Tottenham on Saturday looking to further boost their hopes of returning to European competition after a 13-year absence.









