Carlos Corberan to assess West Brom loan duo

Alex Mowatt (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard is using down time with the Championship season over to study players both within his squad and those who have been out on loan.

Ivorian defender Kipre, 26, has enjoyed a successful campaign at Cardiff City, where he featured 43 times. The former Wigan man is contracted until 2024.

Midfielder Mowatt, 28, also has a final year on his Hawthorns deal having spent the season with Middlesbrough. He has made 31 appearances – starting 11, having forced his way into starting contention for Michael Carrick’s play-off outfit of late.

“I will tell you what I honestly think. I don’t think that the time is now to evaluate a player who has not been with me, and I will do this assessment at the end of the season when there are no games in the middle so I can look in detail,” Corberan said prior to the season’s conclusion.

“It’s true that I know him (Kipre). When I was preparing for the game against Cardiff I was watching him. I know the minutes, I know when he plays and I know when he doesn’t.

“He scored the goal against Rotherham and that’s the most important thing that we can talk about, that he scored, no other aspect. The most important thing for me is what he is doing in the pitch.