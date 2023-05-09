Notification Settings

Diego Carlos ‘stronger’ on Aston Villa return

By Matt Maher

Diego Carlos claims he has returned “stronger than ever” after finally making his comeback for Villa.

Diego Carlos

Saturday’s substitute appearance in the 1-0 defeat at Wolves was the Brazilian centre-back’s first after nearly nine months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Carlos suffered the injury in just his second Premier League appearance for Villa following a £26million move from Sevilla last summer and the 30-year-old, who thanked fans for their support during his spell on the sidelines, is eager to make up for lost time.

Writing on social media, he said: “After a long period away from the fields, I’m back, stronger than ever.

“Thanks to everyone who supported me on this journey. It wasn’t easy but I won!”

Carlos is now aiming for more minutes as Villa continue to hunt European football over the season’s final weeks, starting with Saturday’s visit of Tottenham.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

