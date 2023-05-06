Notification Settings

Four Aston Villa players return to training ahead of Wolves derby clash

By Matt Maher

Villa have been given a major boost ahead of Saturday’s derby at Wolves with four players returning to training.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho has returned to training this week

Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash have all rejoined the squad this week after time out injured.

Boss Unai Emery will decide ahead of kick-off what role, if any, the quartet will play at Molineux but their return to fitness is timely whatever the case as Villa hunt European football over the Premier League season’s final weeks.

Emery has named the same starting XI in the last four games with numbers increasingly tight.

He said: “This week was fantastic. Coutinho started training on Monday, Leon and Kamara on Wednesday and Cash on Thursday.

“After being out for some weeks they could be in the squad (at Wolves) but we are going to analyse the last 24 hours before the match to see if they can be added to the bench.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

