Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leander Dendoncker warns Aston Villa to beware of wounded Wolves

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

Leander Dendoncker has warned Villa to beware the wounded beast ahead of tomorrow’s short trip to Wolves.

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

The Belgium international is preparing to make his first return to Molineux since last September’s £13million switch across the West Midlands and knows his former team-mates will be smarting and eager to rebound from last weekend’s 6-0 thrashing at Brighton.

“Any team that loses 6-0 would want to react the next game, particularly when they are playing at home,” said Dendoncker. “They will want a reaction after that game, for sure.

“We know it is a tough place to go but we have to be ready and concentrated.”

Dendoncker made 133 appearances during a four-year stay at Wolves and was part of the squad which secured two seventh-placed finishes and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Villa’s impressive April has been recognised with Unai Emery being nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award.

Striker Ollie Watkins has also been shortlisted for the player prize after scoring five goals as Villa won five of their seven top flight matches.

It is the second successive month Emery has been up for the manager award and the third time in total since arriving at Villa last November.

Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, Gary O’Neil and Eddie Howe are also on the April shortlist.

Watkins, meanwhile, is up against Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Eberichi Eze, Alexsander Isak, Dominic Solanke, Callum Wilson and Diogo Jota for the player prize.

Supporters can vote for both Emery and Watkins online, with the winner of both awards announced next week.

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News