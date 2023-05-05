Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker sees plenty has changed at old home

Leander Dendoncker swapped Molineux for Villa Park last year and has been back in the side alongside Douglas Luiz, right, in central midfield

The midfielder’s last of his 133 outings for Wolves came in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on August 28 with Bruno Lage in the home dugout and Goncalo Guedes among the bright new hopes in the starting XI. Both have since followed Dendoncker, who moved to Villa for £13million the following week, through the exit door and the home team tomorrow will contain enough unfamiliar faces that the Belgium international is not expecting Unai Emery to lean on him for information prior to kick-off.

“I think they (Wolves) have changed a lot,” he said. “There is a new manager, new players and it is definitely a different team to what it was last season. The manager is experienced enough to know how they play and how we can beat them.”

Dendoncker’s sole focus now is Villa where after a frustrating, injury-blighted start, life at his new club has finally started to pick up speed.

The current run of four consecutive Premier League starts is his longest since joining, more than doubling his tally from the first six months at Villa Park. Emery, meanwhile, has pointed to the way in which Dendoncker has grasped his chance as an example of the attitude the Villa boss wants from his players.

“I was injured for a while with my hand and then obviously, the team was performing really well and the manager made his choices,” said Dendoncker.

“I knew I had to keep working for myself and to be ready when the chance came. The opportunity came and I am just trying to do as much as I can for the team.

“I’ve been welcomed really nicely here. The players are nice and we have a good group. I just try to be part of the team and give the best I can.”

Villa will arrive at Molineux looking to rebound from just their fifth defeat under Emery and only their second away from home after going down 1-0 at Manchester United last Sunday.

In Wolves, they will face opponents who have reserved their best performances for home turf and while Julen Lopetegui’s team might have been blown away 6-0 at Brighton last weekend, wins over Liverpool, Tottenham and Brentford since the turn of the year are a reminder Villa’s task will not be straightforward.