West Brom taking care of their own business says Conor Townsend

Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan’s side need to win at Swansea on Bank Holiday Monday with two results elsewhere going their way.

Scores of travelling Baggies will doubtless have anxious eyes on action at Millwall, who play Blackburn, and Sunderland’s trip to Preston – but left-back Townsend is only interested in the job at hand.

“We can’t be worried about what happen elsewhere,” said Townsend, whose fine free-kick helped Albion to three points last time out.

“Swansea are good team and we have to go there and get a win. We’ll hope something happens and if it doesn’t we have given our all.”

Albion are two points and two places outside the top six.

Townsend, meanwhile, has discovered his scoring boots this season having quadrupled his tally for the club in the last five months.

The 30-year-old had only scored once for Albion since his 2018 move from Scunthorpe United before this season – a memorable FA Cup strike at West Ham.

But he netted the winner in the comeback success at Luton in January and a month later in defeat at Watford.

Last Saturday’s wonderful strike to equalise against Norwich was also notable as the stand-in skipper’s first goal at The Hawthorns.

He was an unlikely free-kick taker – though head coach Corberan admitted he had called for Townsend to take on set-piece duties having been impressed in training.

“I have taken free kicks before, but not for a long time,” Townsend added. “I was pushed down the pecking order but I said I would have a go and I was delighted with a first goal at The Hawthorns.

“It was a big goal. We knew we can score goals when we need to, we got the second and hung on. We’ll see what happens at Swansea.