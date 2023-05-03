Notification Settings

The results West Brom need for last-gasp play-off ticket

Albion can still claim a Championship play-off place with just one fixture of the regular season remaining.

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies are one of five clubs separated by just three points fighting for the final two play-off places.

Carlos Corberan’s men head to south Wales to face Swansea backed by an army of Baggies who will also be nervously and eagerly keeping eyes on scores in three other matches as they hunt a dramatic last-gasp top six ticket.

Swansea v Albion

Albion start the day eighth, two points and two places from sixth.

The bottom line is Corberan’s visitors need to win. If the Baggies can’t claim three points then results elsewhere are redundant.

Russell Martin’s Swans have enjoyed a strong end to the season. They are unbeaten with six wins from eight and sit 10th, with a push for the play-offs coming just too late.

Millwall v Blackburn

Assuming Albion win, they need sixth-placed Millwall, who are two points better off, to drop points against Blackburn. This involves an out-of-sorts Rovers side one place below the Baggies, level on 66 points in ninth, but with a far inferior goal difference, improving on their own recent fortune. If Millwall lose, Albion will climb above them with three points. If Millwall and Blackburn draw, then a Baggies win will take into account goal difference. Millwall’s goal difference is currently one better, so a one-goal win would make things tight – happily, Albion’s goal scored column is three stronger.

Preston v Sunderland

Sunderland are seventh, also on 66 points, but have a better goal difference than Albion by three.

Realistically, Corberan’s men need to win and for the Black Cats to drop points at Deepdale to overhaul them. Albion could hop above Tony Mowbray’s men if both sides win, but it would take a goal difference swing of four, so it is unlikely.

Preston have had a strong couple of months, but in 11th have faded away in recent weeks.

Boro v Coventry

The Sky Blues look home and hosed in fifth on 69 points but they can be reeled in by the four clubs beneath them.

City, though, have a goal difference of +12, better than the clubs below them. For Albion to overhaul Mark Robins’ men they would need victory for fourth-placed Boro and a goal difference swing of five – unlikely but not impossible.

