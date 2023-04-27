Mario Lemina insists Wolves' win over Crystal Palace down to 'chemistry'

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina

Lemina, who joined Wolves from Nice in the January transfer window, insisted he was already convinced the Molineux men had the quality to stay up when he arrived at the club.

And now the 29-year-old says Wolves deserved the crucial victory thanks to the work ethic showed on the pitch.

“It is a big win, massive, really important for us,” said the former Southampton, Marseille and Juventus man.

“We put in a real shift and worked hard and I think, because of the first half we made, we deserved to win this game.”

Wolves are now well on their way to securing their top flight status for next season.

And Lemina said he was always believed in his team-mates’s ability to gel and find a path towards safety.

“Honestly, because I came here I knew we had a really good team,” he added.

“I believed in that team. I knew we had some really good players and that’s why we came here.

“We just to work hard and get the chemistry between us together and that’s what we’ve done in these few weeks since I came and we deserve what is happening.”

Lemina also paid tribute to the efforts of head coach Julen Lopetegui.

“He’s an emotional manager,” added the all-action midfielder.

“He gives us so much hard work to do and that’s what we want and that’s how he is.

“We are putting it on the pitch and now we are getting the results we deserve.”

And now he wants to push on and finish the season strongly to prepare a base for next term. “We are going to keep pushing hard because we really want to build something strong for next year also,” he added. “Then we have to work hard in the last games and get as many points as we can.”

Lemina had been a doubt for the Crystal Palace clash after being withdrawn at half-time in Wolves’ defeat at Leicester at the weekend.