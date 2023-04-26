Tributes paid to Shropshire FA CEO Mick Murphy

Greg Clarke with Janet Stephens of Telford College and Mick Murphy from Shropshire FA

Murphy, who was also chairman of Market Drayton Town, died on Tuesday while on Shropshire FA business at the FA's headquarters at St George's Park in Staffordshire.

Writing on Twitter, the Shropshire FA posted: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our chief executive, Mick Murphy.

"Mick sadly passed away yesterday whilst on Shropshire FA business at St George's Park.

"Mick has served the association with great dedication for more than 20 years, undertaking a number of roles.

"Our thoughts are with Jayne, Hannah, Richard and Robert, his children Liam and Kay, and his beloved grandchildren at this time."

Several figures from Shropshire football paid their respects online – including Salop Leisure League champions Dawley Town and former The New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe – as well as a number of county associations from across the country.

A statement from AFC Telford United read: "AFC Telford United are extremely saddened with the sudden passing of Shropshire FA CEO and Market Drayton chairman Mick Murphy.

"The football club has had an excellent working relationship with Mick, the Shropshire FA and Market Drayton for many years, with the club now hosting the Shropshire FA in the West Stand and with all the county cup finals being played at the New Bucks Head over the next few weeks.

"The Bucks have also supported Market Drayton Town with pre-season friendlies over the years and this was often down to the warm hospitality that Mick and his club would provide us.

"We would like to pass on our condolences and thoughts to all Mick’s family and friends and everyone at the Shropshire FA and Market Drayton Town at this very difficult time.

"At the request of the Shropshire FA, AFC Telford United will continue to hold the county cup finals as Mick would have wanted.