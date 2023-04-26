Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings being pushed to greater heights

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings (left) celebrates

Mings headed home John McGinn’s corner in the 21st minute for his first goal for the club since November 2021 to clinch a 1-0 win over Fulham at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Emery said of the defender: “Each time we were preparing set-pieces, I am pushing him, I was telling him, ‘You are a tall player and we have to use you, and you have to believe in yourself. You have to do it.’

“(Tuesday) was very good because we won 1-0, and it’s through him. It is important to add it.

“We must add players scoring goals, not only strikers, wingers, midfielders – as well, at set-pieces, our centre-backs and we are happy for him. We are adding the possibility to win in other ways.”

Mings’ partner at centre-back Ezri Konsa added: “It was about time one of us scored!

“I’m very happy for him, the manager’s been getting on to me and Tyrone. On Monday he said if one of us doesn’t score he’s going to kill us! I guess Tyrone listened and he got the goal, I’m happy for him.”

Beating Fulham, their eighth win in a 10-game unbeaten streak, continued Villa’s push for Europe as they moved up to fifth place in the Premier League with five matches to go.

Since losing 3-0 at Fulham in October and sacking boss Steven Gerrard shortly after, with the team 17th in the table with two wins from 11 games, Villa’s season has undergone a remarkable transformation under Emery.

They began with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, their next opponents at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Emery’s 20 league games in charge has seen them score at least once in every one – including 13 wins and only four losses.

Asked if he was surprised by the extent of the turnaround, Emery said: “I’m not surprised. I think we had to practise, we had to be demanding, and Tyrone Mings – he wants to improve. I think the players are being humble, to practise more, to get information, try to learn.