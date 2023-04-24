Unai Emery: Late Aston Villa call on Emi Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

The influential World Cup winner was forced off at half-time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford through illness and though he was involved in training at Bodymoor Heath on Monday, Emery will leave it until the last few hours before deciding whether he is fit enough to face the Cottagers.

“Hopefully Emi is ready,” said Emery. “But we are going to know really on Tuesday morning when we meet to prepare the final details for the match.

“He was with the squad (on Monday) but we are going to wait until tomorrow. Hopefully he is ready to play.”

Martinez’s absence would be a huge blow for Villa, who are unbeaten in nine matches and aiming for a win which would see them climb to fifth in the Premier League and further boost hopes of qualifying for Europe.