Brentford v Aston Villa - Match preview

Villa, firmly in the mix for European football after a run of seven wins in eight matches, still have to visit both Old Trafford during the Premier League run-in.

But it is the Bees who Emery believes will provide the sternest examination of his team, who have excelled on their travels since his arrival. Villa have won six out of eight away matches during his reign but Emery warned: “Of the matches we have to play away, Brentford will be the most difficult challenge we have.

“They have only lost two at home, against Arsenal and Newcastle but they were difficult matches for both.

“After Newcastle last week, I think they are the best in the defensive structure they have.”

Villa made light work of the Magpies’ defence, with Saturday’s 3-0 win widely hailed as one of the club’s finest performances for years.

Yet the message from Emery to his players is to remain humble and he is taking little notice of the fact Brentford are winless in five matches. The Bees suddenly find themselves seven points behind Villa in the table.

But Emery said: “Every team has good runs and bad runs. We are the same. We lost three matches and our reaction was very good. They can do the same.

“They were in front of us two months ago and now they are behind but Saturday is a big match for both. We can open up the distance, they can close it.

“We are competing for Europe but if they win on Saturday, they can say the same. Both teams are playing for an important three points.

“Last week we were saying how we lost 4-0 at Newcastle and had the opportunity for revenge in front of our own supporters. Against Brentford we won 4-0 at home and they are going to think they can have their revenge against us.

“We have to respect them. They have a good coach, who has been there a long time. They have a clear gameplan each match and are strong in their ideas.”

Villa’s stunning run has seen them move within six points of the top four but Emery insists his focus – and that of the players – must remain solely on the next match.

He said: “The top four is City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle. To be there is very difficult. If we can win every match, maybe. We have to wait on their mistakes.

“My idea is not to think about it and to think only about the next match because I know how difficult it is to be in the top seven. Brighton and Liverpool are going to play their next matches, and while we’re sixth now, we could be eighth.

“Now is the moment to focus on each match. The next is Brentford. Of course we have our dreams, but our dreams now are not long, it is only facing the next match.”