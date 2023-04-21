Brandon Thomas-Asante learns tips from ex-keeper Carlos Corberan

The striker made it nine goals in his debut Baggies and Championship campaign with a lovely flicked finish to open the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Blackpool.
It was Thomas-Asante’s second goal in a couple of weeks and second from a matter of a few yards out.
The striker, who often played on the left flank for former club Salford City in League Two, is grateful for the advice from former goalkeeper Corberan – and also believe he is learning with experience.
“To be fair, I try to stay on my toes and the manager’s been speaking to me about that sort of thing as well, it’s one of those things you pick up after a fair few games as well,” Thomas-Asante said.
“I’m happy – happy I could react to Conor’s (Townsend) touch and get the little finish off.
“I kind of didn’t want to look where I went, I just ran off and celebrated but thank God it went in!”
The 24-year-old has been a big hit in his first season at The Hawthorns and is popular with supporters, team-mates and staff alike.
He will lead the line in the absence of Daryl Dike for a crunch clash with play-off rivals Sunderland at home at Sunday lunchtime.
“It just goes to show – we’ve been in worse positions this year and we’ve come back from that and the fans have been with us all along,” the striker said of Albion’s recent recovery.
“I know there has been some frustrating times for everyone involved in the club but there’s also been some good times and we just want to bring that feeling about more often, take some momentum we need to the end of the season and hopefully the play-off as well.”