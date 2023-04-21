Brandon Thomas-Asante learns tips from ex-keeper Carlos Corberan

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker made it nine goals in his debut Baggies and Championship campaign with a lovely flicked finish to open the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Blackpool.

It was Thomas-Asante’s second goal in a couple of weeks and second from a matter of a few yards out.

The striker, who often played on the left flank for former club Salford City in League Two, is grateful for the advice from former goalkeeper Corberan – and also believe he is learning with experience.

“To be fair, I try to stay on my toes and the manager’s been speaking to me about that sort of thing as well, it’s one of those things you pick up after a fair few games as well,” Thomas-Asante said.

“I’m happy – happy I could react to Conor’s (Townsend) touch and get the little finish off.

“I kind of didn’t want to look where I went, I just ran off and celebrated but thank God it went in!”

The 24-year-old has been a big hit in his first season at The Hawthorns and is popular with supporters, team-mates and staff alike.

He will lead the line in the absence of Daryl Dike for a crunch clash with play-off rivals Sunderland at home at Sunday lunchtime.

“It just goes to show – we’ve been in worse positions this year and we’ve come back from that and the fans have been with us all along,” the striker said of Albion’s recent recovery.