John McGinn: Aston Villa have seven cup finals

John McGinn celebrates his goal in win over Chelsea

Unai Emery’s team go to Brentford on Saturday aiming for a sixth straight win to maintain their place in the Premier League’s top six.

Villa are just six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle after beating the Magpies 3-0 last weekend but skipper McGinn believes talk of contending for a Champions League spot is a little premature, with six of the remaining seven fixtures against teams also in the European hunt.

He said: "We need to be realistic. We've got a tough run, coming up against most of the top teams in the league now. Every one is a cup final now.”

McGinn is Villa’s longest-serving outfield player, having joined the club in 2018 when they were still in the Championship.

He claims the current run under Emery is a new high-point for his career.

McGinn said: "It's been a mental journey. When I joined the ownership had just taken over and this is probably what they had envisaged a year or two ago.