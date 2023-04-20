Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

John McGinn: Aston Villa have seven cup finals

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

John McGinn claims every match is now a cup final for Villa as they chase European football.

John McGinn celebrates his goal in win over Chelsea
John McGinn celebrates his goal in win over Chelsea

Unai Emery’s team go to Brentford on Saturday aiming for a sixth straight win to maintain their place in the Premier League’s top six.

Villa are just six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle after beating the Magpies 3-0 last weekend but skipper McGinn believes talk of contending for a Champions League spot is a little premature, with six of the remaining seven fixtures against teams also in the European hunt.

He said: "We need to be realistic. We've got a tough run, coming up against most of the top teams in the league now. Every one is a cup final now.”

McGinn is Villa’s longest-serving outfield player, having joined the club in 2018 when they were still in the Championship.

He claims the current run under Emery is a new high-point for his career.

McGinn said: "It's been a mental journey. When I joined the ownership had just taken over and this is probably what they had envisaged a year or two ago.

It doesn't work like that. It's a really tough league but you can see the potential this club has got. It's special to be here, but we need to deliver.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News