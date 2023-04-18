West Brom's Daryl Dike ruled out for at least six months

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The luckless American international, 22, was stretched off deep into first half stoppage time during Albion’s Championship clash in the Potteries, which the visitors came back to win 2-1.

Dike dropped to the turf under no pressure and left the pitch with oxygen. Carlos Corberan feared afterwards it could be months out of the side.

After checks and full assessment it has been revealed the £7million striker is set for yet another extended period in the treatment room as his awful fortune at Albion continues.

He has already been unavailable for a combined seven months as a Baggies player having arrived from Orlando City in January 2022. He initially picked up a hamstring injury shortly after checking into The Hawthorns, before a thigh setback right at the beginning of the current campaign.

But Dike returned under Corberan around the World Cup break in November and has since managed seven goals, many of them important match-winners.

He will not now return to contention until well into next season, with the projected timescale suggesting a possible October return.