Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Daryl Dike ruled out for at least six months

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Daryl Dike will spend at least six months on the sidelines with the Achilles injury he suffered at Stoke.

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The luckless American international, 22, was stretched off deep into first half stoppage time during Albion’s Championship clash in the Potteries, which the visitors came back to win 2-1.

Dike dropped to the turf under no pressure and left the pitch with oxygen. Carlos Corberan feared afterwards it could be months out of the side.

After checks and full assessment it has been revealed the £7million striker is set for yet another extended period in the treatment room as his awful fortune at Albion continues.

He has already been unavailable for a combined seven months as a Baggies player having arrived from Orlando City in January 2022. He initially picked up a hamstring injury shortly after checking into The Hawthorns, before a thigh setback right at the beginning of the current campaign.

But Dike returned under Corberan around the World Cup break in November and has since managed seven goals, many of them important match-winners.

He will not now return to contention until well into next season, with the projected timescale suggesting a possible October return.

Corberan’s side are in action at Blackpool tonight eyeing back-to-back away wins to keep their play-off dreams alive.

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News