John McGinn says Newcastle's fire brigade "on strike" after Aston Villa continue hot streak with stunning win

Magpies striker Callum Wilson had last week warned Unai Emery’s men the “fire brigade are in town” yet it was Villa who ended the visitors’ hot streak with Saturday’s comprehensive 3-0 win – their fifth on the spin.

Asked about Wilson’s comment post-match, McGinn quipped: “Actually, I didn’t notice that but like a lot of emergency services at the minute, the fire brigade must have been on strike.”

Sixth-placed Villa are now just six points behind third-placed Newcastle but skipper McGinn believes a top-four finish remains a long shot and is keen for players to keep their feet on the ground.

“I said last week we need to be almost perfect to get European football,” he said. “I think we would maybe need to be 100 per cent to get there (Champions League).

“As much as we are getting really excited, it is important we make sure the group does not get too carried away.

“As good as we feel at the moment, this game can bring you down like a ton of bricks.

“Brentford next week is a huge game for us. They are someone we have been chasing all season and now we have the opportunity to put them behind us. Once it is full-time there, we will see where we are.”

Emery has told his players they can achieve “something beautiful” between now and the end of the season and McGinn, the club’s longest-serving outfield player, is ready to fight for it.

He said: “We are not getting any younger. There are players like myself who are desperate to go and play European football and experience those nights, like the ones they had under Martin O’Neill here.

“I remember seeing those and we want to write our own. We have given ourselves and great chance and we know what is at stake.

“As the manager says, we can't stop now. It's been a long time since the club were back in Europe and it's now back in our own hands.”

Jacob Ramsey netted the opener before Ollie Watkins bagged a brace as Villa claimed their seventh win in eight matches. They have now taken 38 points from 18 games since Emery took charge at the start of November.

McGinn continued: “We have probably taken the manager a bit by surprise in how quickly we have taken on what he is wanting from us.

“He is very specific and quick to let you know when you are not doing it. But it is just brilliant when you are getting results.

“Players are playing with their chests puffed out, embracing the pressure. There still is pressure now because we have set the expectations high.