Jayson Molumby battles through the West Brom pain

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Midfielder Molumby returned as a starter after a groin issue and took a painkilling injection to overcome ankle pain to play a starring role in the Potteries.

The Republic of Ireland international scrambled in two goals within 10 second half minutes as Corberan's men fought back in Staffordshire to ensure the gap to the Championship play-offs is just three points before tomorrow's trip to lowly Blackpool.

"I think the personality and the goals that he has are very huge," Corberan said of Molumby after a first away win since January 14.

"The commitment that he has with himself, with the club, with the team, he was playing today with a lot of pain in the ankle.

"He was having to have an injection to play today, yesterday he couldn't complete training, only half, but he is going to make a career because he has the determination to make it.

"Some people with adversity – they give up! And Molumby is not going to do that."

The midfielder came through 90 minutes plus at least another 20 minutes of stoppages despite fitness issues. Both of Molumby's close-range goals at Stoke came after Albion struck the crossbar through Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant respectively.

They will not win prizes for the goal of the season gong, but Corberan did not doubt their significance. He added: "(They were) the most important goals we have scored so far are the ones we scored on Saturday.

"Because for me this win means a lot, we stopped one momentum that was not the best momentum.

"The players showed one level of character while facing adversity, they found energy that is not easy to find after you are facing a lot adversities."

The Spanish head coach said of memorable celebrations with more than 2,500 boisterous away fans: "We wanted to celebrate with our fans because they are always supporting the team, more than 2,000 people making the (away end) full, giving us a lot of support, it means a lot.

"We wanted to celebrate because we know that when we don't win, we don't enjoy it and they don't either. So when we do it is important to let them know how important they are to it.

"Exactly (a long three months without winning away), so hopefully they have a good travel back but we have got a job that we have to do."