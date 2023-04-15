Notification Settings

Unai Emery tells Aston Villa "the time is now" as race for Europe heats up

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Eager boss Unai Emery has told Villa’s players “the time is now” in their bid to break into the Premier League elite.

The Spaniard wants his team to stay hungry and join Saturday’s visitors Newcastle in attacking the Big Six monopoly – during what he believes is a power shift within English football’s top flight.

Villa enter the weekend sitting sixth in the table and firmly in the race for European football after a stunning turnaround since Emery took charge on November 1.

But while admitting he must always keep one eye on the long-term project, the boss is urging his team to grasp the opportunity which now lies ahead of them.

“I can’t stop, I don’t want to stop and I don’t want players relaxing,” he said. “If I see it, then I am going to change something.

“My message to everyone is I have my experiences and I am here and so happy with (your efforts so far).

“But I don’t want to waste time here – I want to work and enjoy working and I want everyone else to be the same. I want everyone to be united in our commitment to get better.”

Emery came close to taking charge of Newcastle 12 months before joining Villa and believes the Magpies, who have spent most of this season in the Champions League positions, are now part of a Premier League “big seven” which he wants to expand further.

“We are talking usually about a top six and we are adding now Newcastle, which is seven.” he said.

“Of course, we want to do the same at Villa, just like others. Now it is not a top six but a top seven, top eight or top 10.

“There are a lot of teams capable of targeting those positions.”

Villa were perched just above the relegation zone when he arrived and Emery has been delighted with the efforts of his team so far

He said: “We are a candidate (for Europe) now and really, we deserve it. But we have to be very focused and in our mentality very strong to keep this possibility.

“In football everything happens so quickly and you have to be ready when you have the opportunity in front. We have that now.

“Two months ago we were talking about escaping from the bottom. Doing it and having the motivation to add more is amazing.

“We have to be excited and focused. Our motivation is a good energy to get this opportunity and keep it as long as possible and at the end, to get it.”

