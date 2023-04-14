Ezri Konsa fired up for tough Aston Villa test

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

Two of the top flight’s most in-form teams meet at Villa Park, with Magpies striker Callum Wilson this week warning the hosts the “fire brigade are in town” as they look to end their rivals’ hot streak.

Newcastle have plundered 13 goals in a five-match winning run but Villa have conceded just twice during a seven-match streak, which has included six victories and three consecutive home clean sheets.