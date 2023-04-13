West Brom have to be confident amid injury crisis says Carlos Corberan

West Brom celebrate during 2-2 draw against QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies’ play-off push has stalled having gone winless in four games, including just a single point from the Easter weekend’s double-header.

Key absentees have hit Corberan’s squad in recent months but specifically the last few weeks, with Dara O’Shea, Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu joining Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana and Alex Palmer in the treatment room.

But Corberan said: “I work to always not make the team feel the players you don’t have on the pitch.

“To work with the players who are playing so when they play, to not be thinking ‘we don’t have these players’, but to be thinking ‘wow – players can play even better than the other ones’.

“This is what we need to do and in a situation where you have many injuries this is the challenge we have. We are not giving the answer we have to give.”

Young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, deputising for Palmer, made an error for QPR’s equaliser on Monday through Chris Martin yet did not appear to be consoled on the pitch by a team-mate.

“I think all the team was suffering and I didn’t see anyone with the possibility maybe to support another one,” Corberan said of the incident. “I think the general feeling was they were disappointed with the action, they were feeling disappointed in how they were competing. Sometimes you know when you are on the pitch and you know when you are not playing well.