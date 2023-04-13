Lewis Cox comment: Alex Palmer return could be timely for West Brom

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 26-year-old was nothing short of excellent after forcing his way in as No.1 in October, shortly before the axe was wielded on Steve Bruce.

His absence has been felt. The Baggies have struggled to recreate a winning run ever since that training ground injury to Palmer’s ankle and knee.

Josh Griffiths, Palmer’s understudy after a brief and unsuccessful David Button cameo, has done well in general and better than could’ve been expected.

He’s made a couple of high-profile mistakes, including Easter Monday’s costly slip against QPR, but for his first run in the side he deserves praise.

Giant goalkeeper Griffiths, 6ft 6in, clearly has a big future in the game and everybody concerned hopes that is at The Hawthorns. The Hereford-born shot-stopper is a baby in goalkeeper years at 21 but Corberan has highlighted a maturity beyond his years – that of a Premier League goalkeeper.

But Palmer was crucial in Albion’s season-salvaging winning runs under Corberan and his return might be a real shot in the arm for the final month.

He was between the sticks for a run of eight wins from nine and nine from 11 under the Spaniard – and a huge presence in that form. Such a repeat could squeeze Albion over the line into the top six, as unlikely as that feels at the moment.

Palmer bided his time for so long to finally be handed his Baggies senior opportunity aged 26 and he grasped the chance with both hands.

He was introduced in place of an ailing Button for the penultimate game of Bruce’s reign, a dismal midweek defeat at Preston, but impressed and kept a clean sheet against Luton a few days later before Bruce’s departure.

There was a feeling that had Palmer been turned to sooner, then the former boss might have improved on his record this season and possibly extended his Hawthorns tenure.

Much more than a confident shot-stopper – though Palmer made no shortage of crucial, game-defining saves – he is also a dominant physical presence and provided a defence low on confidence with some much-needed respite and stability.