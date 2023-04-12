Aston Villa heading to US this summer

Unai Emery’s squad will join Newcastle, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham in the tournament on the East Coast, which will comprise of nine matches.
Villa tackle Newcastle, Fulham and Brentford with the former set for Sunday, July 23, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Next up is a clash against Fulham on Wednesday, July 26, at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium before Villa face Brentford on Sunday, July 30, in Landover, Maryland.
Tickets for all fixtures go on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25, and general sale the following day. The Premier League have previously held pre-season fixtures in the Asia Trophy since 2003.